Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

NOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $536.92.

Shares of NOC opened at $520.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $345.91 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $503.18 and its 200 day moving average is $480.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $973,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

