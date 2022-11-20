NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for NRx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NRx Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

NRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $10.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 49,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $49,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,823,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,921,938.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 33,018 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $34,668.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,656,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,139,812.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 49,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $49,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,823,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,938.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRXP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

