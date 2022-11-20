Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Lessened by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 290.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $142.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.67. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.