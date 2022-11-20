Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oil States International Trading Down 1.7 %

Oil States International stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil States International

In related news, COO Philip Scott Moses acquired 58,624 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $212,805.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,687.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Oil States International by 9.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,997,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,447,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 132,278 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Oil States International by 8.5% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,247,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 175,305 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Oil States International by 73.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,379,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 583,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,254,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

(Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

