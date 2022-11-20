Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Stock Price Up 75%

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 75% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODMUF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Old Mutual from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Old Mutual in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

Old Mutual Stock Up 75.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.