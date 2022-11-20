ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135,910 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.47% of ONEOK worth $117,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Cowa LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,113,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in ONEOK by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after purchasing an additional 583,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

OKE stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.06. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

