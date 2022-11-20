ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

NYSE:OKE opened at $64.47 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

