onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,177 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in onsemi by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ON. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of onsemi to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.89.

onsemi Stock Up 1.9 %

ON stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $77.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

