Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FIGS in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FIGS’s FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on FIGS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on FIGS to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on FIGS from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FIGS to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on FIGS to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on FIGS to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in FIGS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in FIGS by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FIGS by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FIGS by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FIGS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
