Oppenheimer Increases Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $115.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EMR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a mkt perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.17.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $93.70 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

