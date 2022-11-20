Oppenheimer Weighs in on QualTek Services Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QTEK)

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of QualTek Services in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for QualTek Services’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QualTek Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

QTEK has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of QualTek Services to $3.50 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of QualTek Services from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday.

QTEK stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. QualTek Services has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QualTek Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of QualTek Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QualTek Services during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QualTek Services during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of QualTek Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Telecom, and Renewables & Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies, including the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground distribution systems.

