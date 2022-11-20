Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,406,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,111 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.33% of Otis Worldwide worth $99,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $77.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

