Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) PT Lowered to $1.00

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $2.25 to $1.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on OWLT. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owlet in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Owlet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Owlet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Owlet Trading Down 8.2 %
NYSE:OWLT opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Owlet has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $5.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.
Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.
