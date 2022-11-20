Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) PT Lowered to $1.00

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $2.25 to $1.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OWLT. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Owlet in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Owlet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Owlet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

NYSE:OWLT opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Owlet has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $5.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OWLT. Pelion Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at about $4,876,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Owlet by 73.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,939 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Owlet during the first quarter worth about $3,998,000. Anqa Management LLC lifted its position in Owlet by 13.3% during the first quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 1,618,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 190,343 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Owlet by 67.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 165,334 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

