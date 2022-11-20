Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $207.00 to $215.00. The stock had previously closed at $156.56, but opened at $169.58. Palo Alto Networks shares last traded at $171.16, with a volume of 136,584 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PANW. Macquarie initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.34.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total transaction of $279,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,326,306.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total transaction of $279,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,326,306.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $37,743,816 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 7.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,904 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.53. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

