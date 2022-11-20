Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Trading Down 8.7%

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 873,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 289,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paltalk in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Paltalk Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

Institutional Trading of Paltalk

About Paltalk

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PALT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paltalk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paltalk by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paltalk during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paltalk by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 36,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paltalk in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number.

