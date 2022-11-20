Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Trading Down 8.7%

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 873,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 289,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paltalk in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.
Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number.
