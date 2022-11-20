Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) PT Raised to C$1.15 at Raymond James

Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Parkit Enterprise Price Performance
Shares of Parkit Enterprise stock opened at 0.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.77. Parkit Enterprise has a 12-month low of 0.65 and a 12-month high of 1.13.
Parkit Enterprise Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Parkit Enterprise (PKTEF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.