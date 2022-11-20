Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) PT Raised to C$1.15 at Raymond James

Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEFGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Parkit Enterprise stock opened at 0.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.77. Parkit Enterprise has a 12-month low of 0.65 and a 12-month high of 1.13.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

