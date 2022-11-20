Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Citigroup

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
PEAR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.
Pear Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PEAR opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. Pear Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.93.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Pear Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pear Therapeutics by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pear Therapeutics by 603.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,014,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pear Therapeutics by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 610,984 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pear Therapeutics by 574.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 211,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pear Therapeutics
Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pear Therapeutics (PEAR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.