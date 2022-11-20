Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Citigroup

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEARGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PEAR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAR opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. Pear Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 311,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $734,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,321.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 995,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,352 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pear Therapeutics by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pear Therapeutics by 603.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,014,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pear Therapeutics by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 610,984 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pear Therapeutics by 574.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 211,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

