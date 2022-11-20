Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.29) to GBX 780 ($9.17) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.46) to GBX 998 ($11.73) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 840 ($9.87) to GBX 910 ($10.69) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.58) to GBX 1,140 ($13.40) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,080 ($12.69) to GBX 1,060 ($12.46) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $989.71.
NYSE PSO opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. Pearson has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.65.
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
