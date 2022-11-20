Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Up 0.4 %

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Sunday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Further Reading

