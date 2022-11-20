Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Trading Down 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:PYNKF opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Get Perimeter Medical Imaging AI alerts:

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional of tissues down to 2 mm dept.

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.