Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Trading Down 3.7 %
OTCMKTS:PYNKF opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.10.
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (PYNKF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.