Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.39

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.3897 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Shares of PRNDY opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $49.16.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

