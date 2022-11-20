Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PFE. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $48.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $270.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.51. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.