Piper Sandler Boosts Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $80.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AFL. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Shares of AFL opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,547. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

