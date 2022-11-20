Piper Sandler Cuts Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target to $2.50

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $2.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Point Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.04.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $242.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

