Piper Sandler Cuts Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Price Target to $2.75

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $2.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Humacyte to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Humacyte has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.75, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95.

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 1,522,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,930,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,720,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

