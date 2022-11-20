Piper Sandler Increases Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $65.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.21 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Insider Activity

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after acquiring an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,901,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,228,000 after acquiring an additional 75,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,135,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,840,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,052,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

