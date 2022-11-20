Piper Sandler Lowers Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Price Target to $3.00

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Apyx Medical from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Apyx Medical to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut Apyx Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77.

In related news, CEO Charles D. Goodwin II purchased 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $70,030.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APYX. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,166,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 884,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 945,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 367,758 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 251,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,818,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 184,338 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

