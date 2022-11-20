Piper Sandler Raises Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $36.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. The firm had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

