Piper Sandler Raises Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $42.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $30.80 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.91%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

