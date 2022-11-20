Piper Sandler Raises Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Price Target to $15.00

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s current price.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

RNGR stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $270.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $11.87.

Institutional Trading of Ranger Energy Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 416,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. 61.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

