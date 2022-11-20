Piper Sandler Trims FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Target Price to $2.50

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler to $2.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTCI. Raymond James lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.95.

Shares of FTCI opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $226.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.44.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,739,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,967,810.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,739,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,967,810.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cook sold 13,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $60,997.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,011 shares in the company, valued at $931,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,452,825 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,824. 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 267,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 180,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 101,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 185.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 573,081 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

