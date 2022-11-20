Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Cowen

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLNT. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.23.
Planet Fitness Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.14. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $97.33.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
