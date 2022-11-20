Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Cowen

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLNT. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.23.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.14. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $97.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 936,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after purchasing an additional 59,668 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 6.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,200,000 after purchasing an additional 190,817 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $3,500,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

