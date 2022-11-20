Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Raised to $90.00 at Cowen

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLNT. Piper Sandler raised shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.23.
Planet Fitness Stock Performance
NYSE PLNT opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.