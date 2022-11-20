Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Raised to $90.00 at Cowen

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNTGet Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLNT. Piper Sandler raised shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.23.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE PLNT opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

