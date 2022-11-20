Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $198.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

