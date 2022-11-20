PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.81) Per Share

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PLx Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.04). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PLx Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded PLx Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

PLx Pharma Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ PLXP opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. PLx Pharma has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 67,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 44,680 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 125,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 62,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.