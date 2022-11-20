POET Technologies Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share (CVE:PTK)

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of POET Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for POET Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for POET Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Shares of CVE PTK opened at C$3.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market cap of C$138.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.46. POET Technologies has a 52 week low of C$3.26 and a 52 week high of C$13.65.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

