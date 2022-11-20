Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,531 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Popular by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 216.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 345,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 236,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPOP. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Popular to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $69.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.85. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.47 and a 12 month high of $99.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.01%.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

