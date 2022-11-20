Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) PT Raised to €134.00 at Societe Generale

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Societe Generale from €130.00 ($134.02) to €134.00 ($138.14) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on POAHY. AlphaValue raised shares of Porsche Automobil to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Porsche Automobil from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

POAHY stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.79. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

