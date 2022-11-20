Post Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,482 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 314% compared to the average volume of 600 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Post to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Post by 48.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Post by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Post by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Post by 20.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Post by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Post Stock Performance

POST stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. Post has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average of $84.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

