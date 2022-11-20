PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

PPL has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. PPL has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PPL to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

PPL opened at $28.09 on Friday. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96.

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 29.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

