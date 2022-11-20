Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95.15 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.12). Approximately 40,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 307,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.13).

Premier Miton Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £150.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,061.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea acquired 937 shares of Premier Miton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £946.37 ($1,112.07). In other news, insider David Barron sold 15,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.18), for a total value of £15,001 ($17,627.50). Also, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £946.37 ($1,112.07). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 51,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,037.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

