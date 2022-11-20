Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.15. 17,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 51,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 1.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50.
Presidio Property Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.70%.
About Presidio Property Trust
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
