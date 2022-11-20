Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.15. 17,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 51,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.50.

Presidio Property Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

About Presidio Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQFT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

