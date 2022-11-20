Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.75.
NYSE:PBH opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.47.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
