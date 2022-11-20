Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 183,210 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 376,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 183,210 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $24,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 14.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 10.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 8,120.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 46.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

In related news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $120,026.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,284.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $120,026.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,284.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,997.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,743 shares of company stock valued at $216,759 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 825.33, a PEG ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.83. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.13.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

