Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 34,706 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,706 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $23,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 975,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,715 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 9,437,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,627,000 after buying an additional 1,379,316 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,567,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,017,000 after buying an additional 645,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,488,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,890,000 after buying an additional 519,701 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Voya Financial to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.42.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

