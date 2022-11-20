Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 365,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $24,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.33. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.42.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

