Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 27.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 574,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212,320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $25,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Stantec by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,225,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,238,000 after buying an additional 1,676,982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Stantec by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,223,000 after buying an additional 327,185 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Stantec by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,662,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,357,000 after buying an additional 261,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Stantec by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after buying an additional 130,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Stantec by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,372,000 after buying an additional 119,555 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Stantec Stock Up 0.3 %

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.95. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.