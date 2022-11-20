Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.99 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Five Below worth $24,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 238.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE opened at $154.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $220.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

