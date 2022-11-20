Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.05 Million Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,706 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of The Ensign Group worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 79.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 564.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $87,264.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $87,264.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $185,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,137 shares of company stock worth $1,986,116. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $95.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. StockNews.com raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.