Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.18 Million Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $26,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the sale, the president now owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,399,754 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $185.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.08. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXON. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.25.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

